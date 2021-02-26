During the recent session, Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s traded shares were 1,337,331, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TRVN share is $3.68, that puts it down -70.37% from that peak though still a striking +78.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $339.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TRVN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN): Trading Information

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.42% in intraday trading to $2.41- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.34%, and it has moved by -6.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 0.88%. The short interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is 18.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies an increase of 143.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6 respectively. As a result, TRVN is trading at a discount of 177.78% off the target high and 131.48% off the low.

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $31Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 609.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return 35.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Biggest Investors

Trevena, Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.65%, with the float percentage being 11.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.08 Million shares (or 4.51% of all shares), a total value of $15.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 Million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,262,031 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 Million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $6.37 Million.