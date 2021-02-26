During the last session, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s traded shares were 23,198,136, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.4% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the WATT share is $7.69, that puts it down -60.88% from that peak though still a striking +87.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $212.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Energous Corporation (WATT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. WATT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT): Trading Information

Energous Corporation (WATT) registered a -4.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.84% in intraday trading to $7.69- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.49%, and it has moved by 21.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 165.56%. The short interest in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is 2.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 25.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $7 respectively. As a result, WATT is trading at a discount of 46.44% off the target high and 4.6% off the low.

Energous Corporation (WATT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Energous Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energous Corporation (WATT) shares have gone up +31.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.54% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.6% this quarter and then jump 27.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $46Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 269.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.1%. While earnings are projected to return 36.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Biggest Investors

Energous Corporation insiders own 6.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.8%, with the float percentage being 13.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 840,008 shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 424.69 Thousand, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.25 Million.