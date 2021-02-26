During the recent session, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s traded shares were 2,835,922, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the STRM share is $2.35, that puts it down -27.03% from that peak though still a striking +71.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $59.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 130.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.95 Million shares over the past three months.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. STRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM): Trading Information

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.03% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.12%, and it has moved by -2.5% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 12.5%. The short interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is 9.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 62.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, STRM is trading at a discount of 62.16% off the target high and 62.16% off the low.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) shares have gone up +19.87% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then fall -100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -45.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.9 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.8 Million and $2.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -39.6% and then jump by 26.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.3%. While earnings are projected to return 129.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s Biggest Investors

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. insiders own 22.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.01%, with the float percentage being 56.62%. Tamarack Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.31 Million shares (or 13.6% of all shares), a total value of $6.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.34 Million shares, is of Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 171,772 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $267.96 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 92.4 Thousand, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $144.15 Thousand.