During the last session, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s traded shares were 6,067,993, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.43% or -$4.12. The 52-week high for the STPK share is $51.49, that puts it down -61.36% from that peak though still a striking +69.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. STPK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67, which implies an increase of 109.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67 and $67 respectively. As a result, STPK is trading at a discount of 109.97% off the target high and 109.97% off the low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -26.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.39 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) shares are Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth and Van Eck Global Hard Assets Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth owns about 977,639 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 630.1 Thousand, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $12.89 Million.