During the recent session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares were 1,509,398, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $308.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $5.93. The 52-week high for the SPOT share is $387.44, that puts it down -25.39% from that peak though still a striking +64.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $109.18. The company’s market capitalization is $58.64 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. SPOT has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT): Trading Information

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.5% in intraday trading to $387.4 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.58%, and it has moved by -9.75% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -3.34%. The short interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 3.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Spotify Technology S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares have gone up +12.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.11% against 15.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -130% this quarter and then jump 73.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.62 Billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.77 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.85 Billion and $2.21 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.6% and then jump by 25.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13.8%. While earnings are projected to return -201.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Biggest Investors

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders own 29.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.85%, with the float percentage being 84.6%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 750 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.8 Million shares (or 11.6% of all shares), a total value of $6.54 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.84 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.61 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 4,839,569 shares. This amounts to just over 2.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 Million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $611.87 Million.