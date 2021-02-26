During the last session, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares were 2,044,065, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.57% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the SINO share is $12.28, that puts it down -62.22% from that peak though still a striking +81.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $100.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SINO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO): Trading Information

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) registered a -7.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.36% in intraday trading to $12.28 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.46%, and it has moved by 100.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 267.48%. The short interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is 694.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 283.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 15.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.75 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, SINO is trading at a discount of 15.59% off the target high and 15.59% off the low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -60.3%. While earnings are projected to return -111% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Biggest Investors

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. insiders own 22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.33%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.25 Thousand shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $23.18 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.19 Thousand.