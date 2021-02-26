During the recent session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s traded shares were 1,578,085, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.15% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the SVM share is $8.91, that puts it down -51.53% from that peak though still a striking +74.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SVM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM): Trading Information

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) registered a -6.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.7% in intraday trading to $6.70- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.35%, and it has moved by -0.94% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -12.64%. The short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is 2.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.32, which implies an increase of 41.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.75 and $9.83 respectively. As a result, SVM is trading at a discount of 67.18% off the target high and 14.8% off the low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.4%. While earnings are projected to return -15.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

SVM Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.4 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Biggest Investors

Silvercorp Metals Inc. insiders own 3.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.51%, with the float percentage being 34.88%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.29 Million shares (or 11.57% of all shares), a total value of $135.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 10,317,303 shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.96 Million, or about 5.11% of the stock, which is worth about $59.98 Million.