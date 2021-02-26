During the recent session, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s traded shares were 18,995,906, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.01% or $1.07. The 52-week high for the SRTS share is $6.09, that puts it down -24.54% from that peak though still a striking +64.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $77.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 43.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SRTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS): Trading Information

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) registered a 28.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.71% in intraday trading to $6.00- this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.11%, and it has moved by 36.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.46%. The short interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is 195.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.41, which implies a decline of -9.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $5 respectively. As a result, SRTS is trading at a discount of 2.25% off the target high and -18.2% off the low.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) shares have gone up +36.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.05% against 21.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 62.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.57 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.55 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.68 Million and $1.18 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.6% and then jump by 284.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21%. While earnings are projected to return 26.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Biggest Investors

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. insiders own 31.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.75%, with the float percentage being 11.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 451.52 Thousand shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 303.77 Thousand shares, is of Invenomic Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.17 Million.