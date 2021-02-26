During the last session, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s traded shares were 1,271,175, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.67% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SNCA share is $2.2, that puts it down -57.14% from that peak though still a striking +64.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.5. The company’s market capitalization is $24.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SNCA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA): Trading Information

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) registered a -6.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.32% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.65%, and it has moved by -14.63% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 59.09%. The short interest in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) is 663.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 160.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $520, which implies an increase of 37042.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $520 and $520 respectively. As a result, SNCA is trading at a discount of 37042.86% off the target high and 37042.86% off the low.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $253Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3Million and $8Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by 0% and then jump by 3062.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.8%. While earnings are projected to return 41.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Biggest Investors

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.49%, with the float percentage being 10.58%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 167.51 Thousand shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $147.41 Thousand in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 123.56 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $108.73 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8,277 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.82 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 Thousand.