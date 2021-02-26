During the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares were 17,487,213, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.19% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the SHIP share is $7.04, that puts it down -491.6% from that peak though still a striking +67.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $184.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SHIP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP): Trading Information

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) registered a -11.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.81% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.67%, and it has moved by -1.65% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 121.35%. The short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 4.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 404.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, SHIP is trading at a discount of 404.2% off the target high and 404.2% off the low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares have gone up +151.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.97% against 3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -101% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -28% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.42 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.83 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.77 Million and $13.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -22.9% and then jump by 56.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 90.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Biggest Investors

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders own 10.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.02%, with the float percentage being 10.02%. Squarepoint Ops LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 381.79 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $205.25 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.23 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.31 Thousand.