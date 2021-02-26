During the recent session, Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s traded shares were 1,938,862, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.51% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the REPH share is $15.126, that puts it down -330.94% from that peak though still a striking +57.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $90.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 639.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. REPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH): Trading Information

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) registered a -28.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.51% in intraday trading to $5.29- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.71%, and it has moved by 6.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.26%. The short interest in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is 1.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 56.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6 respectively. As a result, REPH is trading at a discount of 70.94% off the target high and 42.45% off the low.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Recro Pharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) shares have gone up +83.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -585% against 18.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -141% this quarter and then jump 45.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -27.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.64 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.64 Million and $21.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15% and then fell by -19% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.7%. While earnings are projected to return 105.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.