During the last session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s traded shares were 8,475,708, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.4% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the QTT share is $5.64, that puts it down -61.6% from that peak though still a striking +56.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $931.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. QTT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT): Trading Information

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) registered a -8.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.78% in intraday trading to $4.90- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.68%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 119.5%. The short interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 12.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Qutoutiao Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares have gone up +42.45% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $212.38 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $182.37 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $236.97 Million and $201.62 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.4% and then fell by -9.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 32% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Biggest Investors

Qutoutiao Inc. insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.58%, with the float percentage being 5.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.51 Million shares (or 2.11% of all shares), a total value of $5.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Credit Suisse Ag/’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1,489,877 shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 Million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $3.1 Million.