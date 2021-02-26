During the recent session, Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares were 2,814,555, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check, the stock’s price was $12.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the QRTEA share is $13.76, that puts it down -11.42% from that peak though still a striking +75.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $5.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. QRTEA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA): Trading Information

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.09% in intraday trading to $13.40 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.65%, and it has moved by -4.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 13.49%. The short interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 12.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.7, which implies an increase of 27.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $20 respectively. As a result, QRTEA is trading at a discount of 61.94% off the target high and -2.83% off the low.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Qurate Retail, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) shares have gone up +76.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.95% against 16.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.3% this quarter and then fall -11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.41 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.02 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.17 Billion and $2.92 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.6% and then jump by 3.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.1%. While earnings are projected to return -134.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Biggest Investors

Qurate Retail, Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.46%, with the float percentage being 99.8%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.34 Million shares (or 15.3% of all shares), a total value of $650.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.68 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $380.46 Million.