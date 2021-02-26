During the last session, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s traded shares were 3,046,489, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.22% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the OEG share is $11.2, that puts it down -79.2% from that peak though still a striking +92.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $289.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OEG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG): Trading Information

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) registered a -11.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.7% in intraday trading to $8.30- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.04%, and it has moved by -21.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 185.39%. The short interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is 1.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.5, which implies an increase of 132% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $16.5 respectively. As a result, OEG is trading at a discount of 164% off the target high and 92% off the low.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) shares have gone up +917.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -102.17% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -206.2% this quarter and then jump 54.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 97.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.82 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.14 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.7 Million and $5.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 212.6% and then jump by 317.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.5%. While earnings are projected to return 36.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Biggest Investors

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. insiders own 11.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.95%, with the float percentage being 21.38%. Altium Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 2.93% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 688,520 shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $426.88 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 317.25 Thousand, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $196.7 Thousand.