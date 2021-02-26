During the last session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares were 44,335,357, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.69% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the ONTX share is $1.93, that puts it down -41.91% from that peak though still a striking +86.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $321.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 156.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 56.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. ONTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX): Trading Information

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) registered a -11.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.93% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.73%, and it has moved by 98.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 191.97%. The short interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 16.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.46, which implies a decline of -66.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.46 and $0.46 respectively. As a result, ONTX is trading at a discount of -66.18% off the target high and -66.18% off the low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50Million and $150Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20% and then jump by 4320% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.9%. While earnings are projected to return 70% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Biggest Investors

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.21%, with the float percentage being 11.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.26 Million shares (or 4% of all shares), a total value of $3.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 Million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $600.05 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,606,089 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 Million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $524.17 Thousand.