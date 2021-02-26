During the last session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares were 2,526,379, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.78% or -$2.75. The 52-week high for the YALA share is $41.35, that puts it down -81.76% from that peak though still a striking +72.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. YALA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies a decline of -51.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $14 respectively. As a result, YALA is trading at a discount of -38.46% off the target high and -64.84% off the low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 397.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Biggest Investors

Yalla Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.1%, with the float percentage being 12.1%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 350Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $5.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 219.3 Thousand shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.14 Million.