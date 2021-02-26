During the last session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares were 2,742,922, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -27.23% or -$15.43. The 52-week high for the NCTY share is $89.2, that puts it down -116.35% from that peak though still a striking +95.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $428.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.47 Million shares over the past three months.

The9 Limited (NCTY) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. NCTY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NCTY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.1%. While earnings are projected to return 95.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Biggest Investors

The9 Limited insiders own 2.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.23%, with the float percentage being 4.35%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 50.2 Thousand shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $177.71 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.52 Thousand shares, is of Paloma Partners Management Co’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $132.82 Thousand.