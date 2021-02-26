Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PENN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN): Trading Information

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) registered a 4.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.4% in intraday trading to $124.0 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.57%, and it has moved by 14.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.58%. The short interest in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 10.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $115.2, which implies an increase of 0.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $150 respectively. As a result, PENN is trading at a discount of 30.28% off the target high and -73.08% off the low.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Penn National Gaming, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) shares have gone up +95.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -133.2% against 11.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.9% this quarter and then jump 120.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.12 Billion and $249.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.5% and then jump by 381.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.6%. While earnings are projected to return -60% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Biggest Investors

Penn National Gaming, Inc. insiders own 4.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.26%, with the float percentage being 93.37%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 549 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.55 Million shares (or 13.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.66 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) shares are Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Baron Growth Fund owns about 6,250,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $454.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 Million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $367.7 Million.