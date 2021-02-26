During the recent session, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 1,303,760, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the last check, the stock’s price was $37.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $44.45, that puts it down -19.14% from that peak though still a striking +74.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.34. The company’s market capitalization is $5.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 Million shares over the past three months.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. VNET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.77.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.75% in intraday trading to $39.10 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.44%, and it has moved by -7.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 6.23%. The short interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 5.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.7%. While earnings are projected to return 10.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

21Vianet Group, Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.86%, with the float percentage being 77.78%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.85 Million shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $158.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $168.44 Million.