During the recent session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares were 1,370,520, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the NOV share is $20.02, that puts it down -34.27% from that peak though still a striking +48.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.7. The company’s market capitalization is $5.83 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.56 Million shares over the past three months.

NOV Inc. (NOV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NOV has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Trading Information

NOV Inc. (NOV) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.13% in intraday trading to $16.00 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.78%, and it has moved by 16.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.06%. The short interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 16.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.99, which implies an increase of 0.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $22 respectively. As a result, NOV is trading at a discount of 47.55% off the target high and -26.22% off the low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NOV Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares have gone up +28.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.89% against 15.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -130.9% this quarter and then fall -750% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.88 Billion and $1.5 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -30% and then fell by -9.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30%. While earnings are projected to return 53.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.9% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Biggest Investors

NOV Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.53%, with the float percentage being 100.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 647 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.12 Million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $605.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.52 Million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $542.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 23,766,567 shares. This amounts to just over 6.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $199.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.13 Million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $146.15 Million.