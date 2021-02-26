During the recent session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares were 1,167,365, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the NBRV share is $16.2, that puts it down -572.2% from that peak though still a striking +6.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $51.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NBRV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV): Trading Information

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.33% in intraday trading to $3.09- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.79%, and it has moved by -18.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -0.83%. The short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is 1.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 273.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, NBRV is trading at a discount of 273.44% off the target high and 273.44% off the low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $910Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $333Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 80.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.1%. While earnings are projected to return 50.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Biggest Investors

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.72%, with the float percentage being 20.82%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $3.46 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 425.65 Thousand shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1,126,502 shares. This amounts to just over 7.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 163.16 Thousand, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $394.84 Thousand.