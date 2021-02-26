During the recent session, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares were 2,425,886, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.59% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the MOTS share is $2.74, that puts it down -75.64% from that peak though still a striking +70.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $59.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. MOTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS): Trading Information

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) registered a -6.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.56% in intraday trading to $2.3 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.46%, and it has moved by -13.67% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 61.19%. The short interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 562.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 183.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 60.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $3 respectively. As a result, MOTS is trading at a discount of 92.31% off the target high and 28.21% off the low.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) shares have gone up +67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.43% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.1% this quarter and then jump 43.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $99Million and $28Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -29.3% and then jump by 864.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 37.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Biggest Investors

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. insiders own 9.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.91%, with the float percentage being 47.27%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.21 Million shares (or 13.06% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 Million shares, is of Oracle Investment Management Inc’s that is approximately 11.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 343,367 shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $335.61 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 121.78 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $115.45 Thousand.