During the last session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s traded shares were 3,260,444, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.62% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the KIQ share is $1.48, that puts it down -39.62% from that peak though still a striking +57.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $48.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ): Trading Information

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) registered a -8.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.3% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by 15.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.5%. The short interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) is 496.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 171.04 day(s) to cover.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Biggest Investors

Kelso Technologies Inc. insiders own 4.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.04%, with the float percentage being 5.26%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.41 Million shares (or 2.99% of all shares), a total value of $768.98 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 961.3 Thousand shares, is of Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $523.91 Thousand.