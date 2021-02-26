During the recent session, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s traded shares were 1,688,506, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the KALA share is $14.68, that puts it down -95.47% from that peak though still a striking +32.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.04. The company’s market capitalization is $421.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. KALA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA): Trading Information

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.52% in intraday trading to $9.59- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.63%, and it has moved by 3.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.59%. The short interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is 9.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.71, which implies an increase of 175.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $49 respectively. As a result, KALA is trading at a discount of 552.46% off the target high and 33.16% off the low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares have jump down -16.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.05% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -37% this quarter and then fall -16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 464% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.52 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.02 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 Million and $730Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 322% and then jump by 724.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.1%. While earnings are projected to return -10.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Biggest Investors

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.46%, with the float percentage being 82.29%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.87 Million shares (or 19.39% of all shares), a total value of $73.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 Million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $37.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3,450,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 Million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $7.64 Million.