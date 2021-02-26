During the recent session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares were 1,423,647, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.04% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the KXIN share is $13.4, that puts it down -276.4% from that peak though still a striking +88.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.4. The company’s market capitalization is $232.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KXIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN): Trading Information

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) registered a -4.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.81% in intraday trading to $4.61- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.18%, and it has moved by -14.29% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.31%. The short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 1.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders own 89.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.73%, with the float percentage being 7.03%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 254.6 Thousand shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $949.66 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 205.84 Thousand shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $767.77 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 52,259 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.93 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.87 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $118.87 Thousand.