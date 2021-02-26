During the last session, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s traded shares were 1,402,278, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.99% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the IO share is $5.35, that puts it down -70.38% from that peak though still a striking +64.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $47.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 921.03 Million shares over the past three months.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. IO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO): Trading Information

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) registered a -5.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.73% in intraday trading to $3.64- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.98%, and it has moved by 13.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.22%. The short interest in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is 832.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 202.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $10 respectively. As a result, IO is trading at a discount of 218.47% off the target high and 186.62% off the low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ION Geophysical Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares have gone up +61.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.8% against 38.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -275% this quarter and then fall -56.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.71 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.41 Million and $22.73 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -56.2% and then jump by 21.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.6%. While earnings are projected to return 23.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 18% per annum.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Biggest Investors

ION Geophysical Corporation insiders own 26.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.63%, with the float percentage being 48.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 6.7% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 454.24 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd owns about 300,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $450Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 295.67 Thousand, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $443.51 Thousand.