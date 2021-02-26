During the last session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 2,888,870, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.75% or -$1.81. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $25.4, that puts it down -69.11% from that peak though still a striking +37.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.4. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HIMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) registered a -10.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.76% in intraday trading to $19.70 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.99%, and it has moved by 10.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.88%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 2.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies an increase of 43.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $23 respectively. As a result, HIMS is trading at a discount of 53.13% off the target high and 33.16% off the low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.