Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GLBS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS): Trading Information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a -8.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.47% in intraday trading to $6.39- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.31%, and it has moved by -29.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.76%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 591.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 448.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20000, which implies an increase of 383777.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20000 and $20000 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of 383777.16% off the target high and 383777.16% off the low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.6%. While earnings are projected to return -682.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Biggest Investors

Globus Maritime Limited insiders own 2.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.21%, with the float percentage being 3.28%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 290.54 Thousand shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.25 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $81.34 Thousand.