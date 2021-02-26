During the last session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s traded shares were 3,165,818, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.13% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the GILT share is $22.69, that puts it down -62.89% from that peak though still a striking +66.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.7. The company’s market capitalization is $773.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GILT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT): Trading Information

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) registered a -6.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.58% in intraday trading to $16.50 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.48%, and it has moved by 15.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.65%. The short interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is 1.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.94, which implies a decline of -64.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.94 and $4.94 respectively. As a result, GILT is trading at a discount of -64.54% off the target high and -64.54% off the low.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.4%. While earnings are projected to return -3.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

GILT Dividend Yield

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 18 and May 22, 2017. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 0.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Biggest Investors

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. insiders own 11.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.11%, with the float percentage being 84.97%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.6 Million shares (or 4.68% of all shares), a total value of $16.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Company, LLP’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) shares are Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund owns about 468,912 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 396.98 Thousand, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $2.38 Million.