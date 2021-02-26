GameStop Corp. (GME) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. GME has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.35.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME): Trading Information

GameStop Corp. (GME) registered a 18.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.13% in intraday trading to $184.6 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 167.22%, and it has moved by 41.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 477.12%. The short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 16.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.44, which implies a decline of -87.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $33 respectively. As a result, GME is trading at a discount of -69.65% off the target high and -96.78% off the low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GameStop Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares have gone up +2083.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1040.91% against 30.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.3% this quarter and then jump 72.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.29 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.2% and then jump by 13.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.7%. While earnings are projected to return 33.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Biggest Investors

GameStop Corp. insiders own 27.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 122.04%, with the float percentage being 167.96%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.28 Million shares (or 13.3% of all shares), a total value of $174.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.22 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $173.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 6,801,757 shares. This amounts to just over 9.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 Million, or about 5.04% of the stock, which is worth about $66.22 Million.