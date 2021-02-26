During the recent session, Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s traded shares were 1,139,680, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $10.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the FUSE share is $12.9, that puts it down -23.68% from that peak though still a striking +7.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.68. The company’s market capitalization is $459.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FUSE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE): Trading Information

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.42% in intraday trading to $11.92 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.3%, and it has moved by -11.22% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.61%. The short interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) is 643.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 289.66 day(s) to cover.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s Biggest Investors

Fusion Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.31%, with the float percentage being 55.31%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.99 Million shares (or 5.69% of all shares), a total value of $22.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.27 Million shares, is of Linden Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 410,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 213.48 Thousand, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 Million.