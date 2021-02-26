During the last session, Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s traded shares were 1,541,121, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.85% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the ENSV share is $5.85, that puts it down -183.98% from that peak though still a striking +45.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.125. The company’s market capitalization is $22.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ENSV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV): Trading Information

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) registered a -8.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.36% in intraday trading to $2.76- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.97%, and it has moved by -5.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 10.16%. The short interest in Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is 449.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 264.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 227.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.75 and $6.75 respectively. As a result, ENSV is trading at a discount of 227.67% off the target high and 227.67% off the low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.7 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.4 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.08 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -29.4% and then fell by -10.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.1%. While earnings are projected to return -25.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Biggest Investors

Enservco Corporation insiders own 11.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.78%, with the float percentage being 31.47%. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 66.28 Thousand shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $123.94 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.75 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.94 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 30,014 shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.39 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22Thousand, or about 0.2% of the stock, which is worth about $41.14 Thousand.