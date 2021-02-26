During the recent session, EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s traded shares were 1,743,810, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.45. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.92% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the ENLC share is $4.82, that puts it down -21.41% from that peak though still a striking +77.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.82 Million shares over the past three months.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. ENLC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC): Trading Information

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) registered a -5.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.15% in intraday trading to $4.53- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.49%, and it has moved by 0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.71%. The short interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is 8.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.17, which implies an increase of 5.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $5 respectively. As a result, ENLC is trading at a discount of 25.94% off the target high and -24.43% off the low.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EnLink Midstream, LLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) shares have gone up +44.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80% against 28.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.6% this quarter and then fall -200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $987.62 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 Billion and $744.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -14.6% and then jump by 37.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.9%. While earnings are projected to return 64.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ENLC Dividend Yield

EnLink Midstream, LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EnLink Midstream, LLC is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.83%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Biggest Investors

EnLink Midstream, LLC insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.93%, with the float percentage being 81.84%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 45.73 Million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $169.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.14 Million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 32,321,674 shares. This amounts to just over 6.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.76 Million, or about 6.28% of the stock, which is worth about $113.83 Million.