During the last session, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares were 1,073,271, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.57% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the ELYS share is $8.28, that puts it down -39.16% from that peak though still a striking +81.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $99.37 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ELYS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): Trading Information

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) registered a -9.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.44% in intraday trading to $7.98- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.79%, and it has moved by 12.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.85%. The short interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 378Million shares and it means that shorts have 226.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.78, which implies an increase of 13.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.78 and $6.78 respectively. As a result, ELYS is trading at a discount of 13.95% off the target high and 13.95% off the low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16%. While earnings are projected to return -137.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Biggest Investors

Elys Game Technology, Corp. insiders own 48.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.8%, with the float percentage being 1.54%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 327.75 Thousand shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.41 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $262Thousand.