During the recent session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares were 1,482,393, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check, the stock’s price was $6.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CERS share is $8.87, that puts it down -41.69% from that peak though still a striking +56.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. CERS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.3, which implies an increase of 48.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $10 respectively. As a result, CERS is trading at a discount of 59.74% off the target high and 27.8% off the low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerus Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares have gone up +2.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.22% against 13.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10% this quarter and then jump 11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.59 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.68 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.64 Million and $26.83 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16% and then jump by 14.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.3%. While earnings are projected to return -16.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.71 Million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.84 Million.