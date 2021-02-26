During the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s traded shares were 1,053,491, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.36, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the CVM share is $40.91, that puts it down -122.82% from that peak though still a striking +55.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.1. The company’s market capitalization is $744.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 866.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 Million shares over the past three months.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CVM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM): Trading Information

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.52% in intraday trading to $21.23 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.21%, and it has moved by 22.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.46%. The short interest in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is 6.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 3.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, CVM is trading at a discount of 3.49% off the target high and 3.49% off the low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.9%. While earnings are projected to return -16% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Biggest Investors

CEL-SCI Corporation insiders own 4.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.86%, with the float percentage being 32.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 6.1% of all shares), a total value of $28.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,336,527 shares. This amounts to just over 3.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 947.77 Thousand, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $12.08 Million.