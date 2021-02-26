During the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 95,598,599, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.01% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $2.6, that puts it down -157.43% from that peak though still a striking +88.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.112. The company’s market capitalization is $513.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 145.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 177.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CTRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a -9.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.9% in intraday trading to $1.31 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.53%, and it has moved by 165.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 445.95%. The short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 35.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Biggest Investors

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.9%, with the float percentage being 14.03%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $913.94 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.09 Million shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $756.03 Thousand.