During the recent session, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares were 3,175,015, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check, the stock’s price was $9.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the UMC share is $11.28, that puts it down -17.13% from that peak though still a striking +78.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $24.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.26 Million shares over the past three months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. UMC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC): Trading Information

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.94% in intraday trading to $10.27 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.94%, and it has moved by -2.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.59%. The short interest in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 17.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.72, which implies an increase of 11.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.89 and $13.42 respectively. As a result, UMC is trading at a discount of 39.36% off the target high and -38.84% off the low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that United Microelectronics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares have gone up +160.59% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20% this quarter and then jump 166.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.4% and then jump by 19.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.1%. While earnings are projected to return 39.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

UMC Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.15%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Biggest Investors

United Microelectronics Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.28%, with the float percentage being 4.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.9 Million shares (or 14.59% of all shares), a total value of $176.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.2 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 12.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $153.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 13,574,058 shares. This amounts to just over 9.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 Million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $15.74 Million.