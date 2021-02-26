During the recent session, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 1,392,459, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $146.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.12% or -$4.74. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $174.68, that puts it down -18.85% from that peak though still a striking +75.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.58. The company’s market capitalization is $39.64 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. MTCH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH): Trading Information

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) registered a -3.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.12% in intraday trading to $161.9 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.55%, and it has moved by 6.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.65%. The short interest in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 12.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $162.24, which implies an increase of 10.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137 and $178 respectively. As a result, MTCH is trading at a discount of 21.1% off the target high and -6.79% off the low.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone up +35.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.72% against 16.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -27.3% this quarter and then jump 68.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $650.4 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $679.11 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $544.64 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.4%. While earnings are projected to return 13% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.86% per annum.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Biggest Investors

Match Group, Inc. insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.11%, with the float percentage being 99.9%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 818 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.8 Million shares (or 13.44% of all shares), a total value of $5.26 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.66 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,930,876 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $766.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.47 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $978.55 Million.