During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 1,434,224, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.4. At the last check, the stock’s price was $22.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $31.86, that puts it down -42.61% from that peak though still a striking +68.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.08. The company’s market capitalization is $25.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CUK has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK): Trading Information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.02% in intraday trading to $24.16 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.39%, and it has moved by 35.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.29%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 1.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.29, which implies a decline of -18.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.79 and $30 respectively. As a result, CUK is trading at a discount of 34.29% off the target high and -51.7% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.6%. While earnings are projected to return -2.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.4% per annum.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Biggest Investors

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.93%, with the float percentage being 12.93%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.67 Million shares (or 51.23% of all shares), a total value of $87.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.67 Million shares, is of Pictet Asset Management Ltd’s that is approximately 18.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 128,398 shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.21 Thousand, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $309.27 Thousand.