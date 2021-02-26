During the recent session, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares were 2,361,788, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.17. At the last check, the stock’s price was $93.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.28% or $7.9. The 52-week high for the CZR share is $94.43, that puts it down -1.49% from that peak though still a striking +93.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.02. The company’s market capitalization is $19.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CZR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): Trading Information

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) registered a 9.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $93.99 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.34%, and it has moved by 24.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.67%. The short interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 9.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $94.69, which implies an increase of 1.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $82 and $110 respectively. As a result, CZR is trading at a discount of 18.23% off the target high and -11.87% off the low.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) shares have gone up +94.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.73% against 18.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.6% this quarter and then jump 27.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 142.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.02 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 285.2% and then jump by 1746.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.8%. While earnings are projected to return -15.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.5% per annum.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Biggest Investors

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.99%, with the float percentage being 96.59%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.53 Million shares (or 15.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.72 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.84 Billion.