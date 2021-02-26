During the recent session, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s traded shares were 2,593,025, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $11.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SFTW share is $17.47, that puts it down -47.43% from that peak though still a striking +23.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.11. The company’s market capitalization is $468.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SFTW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW): Trading Information

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.74% in intraday trading to $16.32 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.41%, and it has moved by 10.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.08%. The short interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) is 41.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 35.19 day(s) to cover.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Biggest Investors

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.92%, with the float percentage being 59.92%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.16 Million shares (or 8% of all shares), a total value of $33.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 Million shares, is of Aristeia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 711,562 shares. This amounts to just over 1.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 166.84 Thousand, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 Million.