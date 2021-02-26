Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.52, which implies an increase of 20.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $67 respectively. As a result, DT is trading at a discount of 35.22% off the target high and 0.91% off the low.

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynatrace, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) shares have gone up +24.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.77% against 3.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.3% this quarter and then jump 7.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.83 Million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.85 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150.58 Million and $149.61 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.4% and then jump by 31.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -289.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.9% per annum.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Biggest Investors

Dynatrace, Inc. insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.17%, with the float percentage being 96.3%. Thoma Bravo, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 455 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 84.3 Million shares (or 29.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.65 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.59 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $718Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,138,604 shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $210.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 Million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $174.8 Million.