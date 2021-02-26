BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) announced that it would join forces with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), one of the largest American retailers. The ability to market directly to Walmart is now available to all BigCommerce sellers.



With the BigCommerce initial public offering (IPO) set to take place in August 2020, the company can offer a range of e-commerce solutions and services to a wide range of retailers. Throughout the world, there are over 60 thousand partners for this company.



A fast-track application process for BigCommerce merchants enables them to start selling items on Walmart.com using the software quickly. BigCommerce customers will benefit from this update because thousands of customers can expand their brand on a major retailer.

Earlier this year, BigCommerce entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Instagram. Using this feature, consumers can purchase items directly from Instagram rather than leave the app and visit a seller’s website to place an order. It will help keep buyers engaged by enabling sellers to market to them more effectively.



BigCommerce’s stock rating has been upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets from “inline” to “above market”. The target price has been set at $75.

Given the past, let’s examine various future or past developments regarding BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC). Last week, shares declined -8.45%, while last month they declined -27.21percent. In the previous quarter, the company’s stocks dropped by -16.66%. Within six months of closing, stock production decreased by -39.56%. As the calendar year begins, company performance is negative at -2.06%.