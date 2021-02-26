During the recent session, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s traded shares were 1,644,548, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BGCP share is $5.03, that puts it down -10.79% from that peak though still a striking +54.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.9 Million shares over the past three months.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. BGCP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP): Trading Information

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.95% in intraday trading to $5.03- this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by 14.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.87%. The short interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 15.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 54.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, BGCP is trading at a discount of 54.19% off the target high and 54.19% off the low.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BGC Partners, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) shares have gone up +82.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.69% against 6.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.3% this quarter and then jump 6.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $566Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $554.25 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $603.17 Million and $519.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -6.2% and then jump by 6.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.5%. While earnings are projected to return -55.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.5% per annum.

BGCP Dividend Yield

BGC Partners, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BGC Partners, Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.9 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.51%.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Biggest Investors

BGC Partners, Inc. insiders own 8.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.45%, with the float percentage being 58.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.93 Million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $111.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $88Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8,178,144 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.28 Million, or about 2.3% of the stock, which is worth about $29.13 Million.