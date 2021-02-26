During the recent session, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares were 4,245,472, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $145.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $2.21. The 52-week high for the BYND share is $221, that puts it down -51.41% from that peak though still a striking +66.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.18. The company’s market capitalization is $9.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BYND has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND): Trading Information

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.99% in intraday trading to $162.7 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.57%, and it has moved by -22.45% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.91%. The short interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 8.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $114.93, which implies a decline of -21.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57 and $155 respectively. As a result, BYND is trading at a discount of 6.19% off the target high and -60.95% off the low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Meat, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) shares have gone up +15.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -106.67% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 350% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.43 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.38 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.07 Million and $113.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.1% and then jump by 35.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 42.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Biggest Investors

Beyond Meat, Inc. insiders own 12.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.21%, with the float percentage being 50.39%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 604 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.32 Million shares (or 8.49% of all shares), a total value of $665.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.09 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $510.96 Million.