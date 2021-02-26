During the last session, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s traded shares were 13,626,944, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.2% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASRT share is $1.45, that puts it down -52.63% from that peak though still a striking +65.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $162.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ASRT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT): Trading Information

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) registered a -2.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.13% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.52%, and it has moved by 37.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 165.66%. The short interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 2.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.53, which implies an increase of 166.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.55 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, ASRT is trading at a discount of 268.42% off the target high and 63.16% off the low.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Assertio Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) shares have gone up +20.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.21% against 17.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then fall -90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -53.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.65 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.96 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.23 Million and $20.92 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -53.3% and then jump by 14.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.5%. While earnings are projected to return -634.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Biggest Investors

Assertio Holdings, Inc. insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.62%, with the float percentage being 46.43%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.52 Million shares (or 5.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.16 Million shares, is of Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,888,454 shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.64 Million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 Million.