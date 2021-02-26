During the recent session, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s traded shares were 1,296,225, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.79% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ASMB share is $27.84, that puts it down -434.36% from that peak though still a striking +8.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $174.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ASMB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.9.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB): Trading Information

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) registered a -5.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.27% in intraday trading to $5.96- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.34%, and it has moved by -12.98% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -14.56%. The short interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.6, which implies an increase of 237.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $45 respectively. As a result, ASMB is trading at a discount of 763.72% off the target high and 15.16% off the low.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.62 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $4.77 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -78.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.8%. While earnings are projected to return 6.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Biggest Investors

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.26%, with the float percentage being 98.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.78 Million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $16.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 Million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 842,993 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 738.66 Thousand, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $4.47 Million.