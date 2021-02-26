During the recent session, Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s traded shares were 2,512,400, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $10.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.12% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the AACQ share is $14.01, that puts it down -28.77% from that peak though still a striking +12.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.57. The company’s market capitalization is $995.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AACQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 175.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, AACQ is trading at a discount of 175.74% off the target high and 175.74% off the low.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 2Million shares, is of Governors Lane LP’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 192,011 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.21 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $161.25 Thousand.