During the recent session, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s traded shares were 6,437,018, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.24% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the AFI share is $5.6, that puts it down -9.8% from that peak though still a striking +78.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $108.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 549.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 251.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. AFI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI): Trading Information

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) registered a 26.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.51% in intraday trading to $5.56- this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.79%, and it has moved by 15.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.8%. The short interest in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is 497.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies a decline of -41.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, AFI is trading at a discount of -41.18% off the target high and -41.18% off the low.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.5 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $177.7 Million and $165.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.5% and then fell by -4.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -59.6%. While earnings are projected to return -290.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.6% per annum.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Biggest Investors

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. insiders own 3.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.14%, with the float percentage being 77.49%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.64 Million shares (or 12.22% of all shares), a total value of $10.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 Million shares, is of 22NW, LP’s that is approximately 9.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund owns about 836,100 shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 590Thousand, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $2.04 Million.